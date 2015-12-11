FREE drink for Target REDcard holders

Target shoppers can now quench their thirst while shopping for FREE, as long as you have a REDcard.

From now until Christmas Eve, every time you go to the store, REDcard holders can stop by the Target Cafe to receive a JamboGO smoothie, small Icee or soda for free.

So if you aren't a Target REDcard holder, ow is the time to sign up!

