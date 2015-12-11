Oakwood Village: 14-year-old's been missing for week - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Oakwood Village: 14-year-old's been missing for week

Missing teen Temilya Boone (Source: Oakwood Village Police) Missing teen Temilya Boone (Source: Oakwood Village Police)
OAKWOOD VILLAGE, OH (WOIO) -

Police in Oakwood Village are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old. 

Temilya Boone has not been seen in a week. 

Temilya, who also goes by the nicknames Tee Tee or Moo Moo, was last seen Dec. 4 in the Saint Clair area of Cleveland carrying a Maroon backpack. According to family members she has brown hair, brown eyes with a birthmark near he left eye and green braces.

She was wearing light blue jeans, a black leather jacket and black Puma sneakers.  

Police believe she may be in the Akron area. 

If you see her call the police. 

Follow Cleveland 19 News:  

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly