Oakwood Village: 14-year-old's been missing for week

Police in Oakwood Village are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old.

Temilya Boone has not been seen in a week.

Temilya, who also goes by the nicknames Tee Tee or Moo Moo, was last seen Dec. 4 in the Saint Clair area of Cleveland carrying a Maroon backpack. According to family members she has brown hair, brown eyes with a birthmark near he left eye and green braces.

She was wearing light blue jeans, a black leather jacket and black Puma sneakers.

Police believe she may be in the Akron area.

If you see her call the police.

