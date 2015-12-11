Iman Shumpert set to return to Cavs lineup on Friday

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert is set return to the Cavs lineup on Friday against the Orlando Magic.

Shumpert has been out of action since training camp, missing the team's first 21 games due to a right wrist injury that he sustained before training camp began.

Shumpert posted this video on his Twitter account Friday afternoon:

Shumpert averaged 7.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game for the Cavaliers in the 2014-15 season.

The Cavaliers currently sit on top of the Eastern Conference with a record of 14-7.

