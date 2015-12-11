Recipe: Colozza’s Bakery Cookies

Colozza’s Bakery Butter Cookies

Cream together 2 lbs. sugar, 1 lb. hi-ratio shortening, and 1 lb. butter.

Add .5 oz. baking powder, 1 tsp. salt and .5 oz. vanilla flavoring.

Add 8 oz. eggs, then scrape the mixer to incorporate all ingredients.

Add 3 lbs. 8 oz. cake flour, and mix.

Fill a pastry bag with the dough and spritz cookies on to a baking sheet covered in parchment paper.

Top cookies with cherries or sprinkles.

Bake 6-7 min. at 375*.

Colozza’s Nut Horn Cookies

Cream together 1 lb. hi ratio shortening, 1 lb. butter, 12 oz. sugar, .5 oz salt and .5 oz maple flavor.

Add 4 oz. eggs and mix. Scrape bowl to incorporate all ingredients.

Add 2 lbs. 8 oz. high gluten flour, and mix.

Add 12 oz. ground walnuts. Mix and scrape bowl.

Chill.

Roll dough into long, rounded strips and cut into 1.5 inch pieces.

Bend the pieces as you place them on the cookie sheet.

Bake at 375* for 10 min.

Cover in powdered sugar when cool.

Colozza’s Kolachky Cookies

Cream together 2 lbs of cream cheese and 2 lbs. of butter (both at room temp).

Add 2 lbs. 8 oz. high gluten flour and 6 oz. powdered sugar.

Scrape bowl down, and don’t overmix.

Chill in the fridge.

Roll out chilled dough and cut into 2x2 inch squares. Brush with egg wash. Dot with 1 t. of filling (cheese or fruit).

Fold two corners over and press down. Brush again with egg wash.

Bake at 375* for 10-15 min.