John Carroll employee arrested in connection to theft at CLE museum

Get emails and text alerts for breaking news, severe weather and more.

Get emails and text alerts for breaking news, severe weather and more.

Cleveland Museum of Natural History staff is currently working with the Cleveland Police Department and the University Circle Police Department on an investigation into a potential security breach on the premises.

Cleveland Museum of Natural History staff is currently working with the Cleveland Police Department and the University Circle Police Department on an investigation into a potential security breach on the premises.

The University Circle Police Department needs your help identifying a person of interest after items went missing from the mineral collection of the Cleveland Museum of Natural History last week.

The University Circle Police Department needs your help identifying a person of interest after items went missing from the mineral collection of the Cleveland Museum of Natural History last week.

John Carroll University Police have arrested a university employee in connection to a jewel theft at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History last week.

An arrest warrant was obtained on Friday by the Cleveland Division of Police and executed by JCUP.

Hans T. Wrage, 36, was taken into custody on Friday afternoon. He is an employee at John Carroll University.

The university released the following statement:

"Hans T. Wrage is a John Carroll University staff employee. He is not a member of the faculty. Wrage is being placed on administrative leave pending the university’s investigation of the allegations."

Officers were called to the museum on Dec. 3. According to the police report, someone shattered a showcase window in the Jeptha Homer Wade II (Gems & Jewels) section of the museum and took several sapphires.

Museum officials say the stolen gems are more than 100 years old and worth more than $1,000 each. Police say they have not been recovered yet.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video and identified.

The museum released the following statement, hours after the arrest:

"The Museum has been working closely with the Cleveland Police Department and the University Circle Police Department throughout the investigation into the December 3 theft. We were pleased to learn earlier today that an arrest has been made. We have no further information to release at this time since this is an ongoing investigation."

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.