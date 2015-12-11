WANTED: CLE prisoner escapes from court holding - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

WANTED: CLE prisoner escapes from court holding

Ferdinand Torres Vargas escaped on Friday. (Source: Cleveland Police) Ferdinand Torres Vargas escaped on Friday. (Source: Cleveland Police)
If you know of his whereabouts, call 911. (Source: Cleveland Police) If you know of his whereabouts, call 911. (Source: Cleveland Police)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Cleveland Police need your help finding a prisoner who escaped from court holding on Friday. 

Ferdinand “Ferninand” Torres Vargas, 27, was in the custody of corrections officers at the time of escape.

Police say he was in court on warrants, including one for domestic violence.

The Integrity Control Section will investigate the incident.

Anyone with information regarding Vargas' whereabouts is urged to call 911.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Top Story

special

CONNECT WITH US

Updated:

Connect with Cleveland 19! More>>

Powered by Frankly