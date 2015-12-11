WANTED: CLE prisoner escapes from court holding

If you know of his whereabouts, call 911. (Source: Cleveland Police)

Cleveland Police need your help finding a prisoner who escaped from court holding on Friday.

Ferdinand “Ferninand” Torres Vargas, 27, was in the custody of corrections officers at the time of escape.

Police say he was in court on warrants, including one for domestic violence.

The Integrity Control Section will investigate the incident.

Anyone with information regarding Vargas' whereabouts is urged to call 911.

