Single mother paralyzed after drive-by shooting

A Cleveland single mother's life changed after she became paralyzed from a gas station shooting in July.

Shannon Richmond was just released from MetroHealth Hospital last week. She says she's lucky to be alive, even if she'll never walk again.

"They said it would be a 50/50 chance if they took the bullet out, if I would be able to walk again, and, obviously, I'm paralyzed," said Richmond.

Richmond was shot at the Gasway near West 105th Street and Jasper Avenue in Cleveland. She had just gotten off work from the Frosty Beaver in West Park and stopped at the gas station around 3 a.m. Then she heard gunshots.

She says she didn't see it coming, but felt the impact.

"I immediately felt sensation go down my legs and my lungs just started filling up with blood," recalled Richmond.

Richmond took four bullets, including one in her spinal cord.

She spent four months at MetroHealth recuperating. Most of the time, she was in a medicine-induced coma.

"I made it. They didn't think I was gonna live, but I lived," said Richmond.

She's had to learn to live with being in a wheelchair and says she's lost everything.

“I'm staying with a friend right now because I was gonna get taken to a homeless shelter, due to the fact that I lost everything while I was hospitalized," said Richmond.

Police never caught the shooter. Now that she's out of the hospital, she wants police to solve this crime.

"I want justice. I want the person who did this behind bars. I want the crime in Cleveland to stop. It's not worth it. It hurts me more that my children are hurt, than me being paralyzed," said Richmond.

Richmond did not have insurance at the time and is paying for a lot of the expenses out of pocket.

Click here if you would like to help donate. You can also donate at First Merit Bank under "Shannon Richmond Donations Savings Account."

