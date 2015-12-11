Pettine feels good about wide receivers for Sunday's game

The Cleveland Browns have been hit with the injury bug, the wide receivers to be more specific.Browns head coach Mike Pettine said he feels good about the wide receivers for Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

“Much better than we thought. If you had asked me this question 10 minutes after the game, it would have been a very different answer. We feel good. It’s good to see Gabe (WR Taylor Gabriel) back out here running around, and (WR) Terrelle (Pryor) looks good, doing some good things. I don’t know if he’s ready to take on a full role, but there’s a chance that there will be some involvement in the plan there. We didn’t think we would have Travis, and he’s ready to go. I’d say we feel a lot better about it today than we did early in the week," Pettine told reports on Friday.

Taylor Gabriel missed last weeks game against the Bengals due to a concussion. Travis Benjamin suffered a shoulder injury in that same game, but other seem to be on target to play against the 49ers.

Newly signed wide receiver Terrelle Pryor has a good chance of getting some in-game reps on Sunday. Pettine was asked what is holding up Pryor from suiting up on Sunday, "Just having this being his second week here, you get to this point of the year practice wise and the volume isn’t what it is early in the year. We start to scale it back. He’s just got to play. The credit to him – I said this earlier in the week – he came back in great shape, came back in really, really good shape and retained a lot of what we’re doing. You say, ‘Hey, it’s going to be sooner than later.’ More than likely, it’s going to be sooner.”

But it's not all great news, Andrew Hawkins has been ruled out of Sunday's game. Hawkins still remains in the leagues concussion protocol.

Follow Cleveland 19 Sports for more:

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.