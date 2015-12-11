Woman arrested in connection to deadly Sunoco robbery, shooting

Parma Police have arrested a 21-year-old Cleveland man in connection with an armed robbery and fatal shooting that occurred Saturday, November 28 around 7:30 p.m. at the Sunoco gas station, located at 5385 Pearl Road.

Parma Police have arrested a 21-year-old Cleveland man in connection with an armed robbery and fatal shooting that occurred Saturday, November 28 around 7:30 p.m. at the Sunoco gas station, located at 5385 Pearl Road.

Parma Police have arrested and charged a 21-year-old man in connection with Saturday's fatal armed robbery at the Sunoco gas station on Pearl Road.

Parma Police have arrested and charged a 21-year-old man in connection with Saturday's fatal armed robbery at the Sunoco gas station on Pearl Road.

The suspect in a deadly gas station shooting appeared in a courtroom Wednesday to answer to aggravated murder charges.

The suspect in a deadly gas station shooting appeared in a courtroom Wednesday to answer to aggravated murder charges.

The man accused of murdering a popular Parma business owner during a robbery is now out of the hospital.

The man accused of murdering a popular Parma business owner during a robbery is now out of the hospital.

The deadly robbery and shooting happened at the Sunoco gas station on Pearl Road. (Source: WOIO)

A second person has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery and shooting at the Parma Sunoco gas station that killed the owner.

Parma Police arrested 38-year-old Christine Saunders, of Parma, for her role in assisting 21-year-old Logan Sinclair, who has since been indicted by a Cuyahoga County grand jury for the shooting death of Robert Sposit.

Police say Saunders is charged with one count of obstructing justice, a felony of the third degree.

According to police, on Nov. 28 shortly after the robbery, Saunders was contacted by Sinclair, who went to her residence in the 5200 block of W. 46th St. in Parma. When Saunders returned home, she discovered that Sinclair was bleeding from two gunshot wounds. Rather than alert authorities, police allege that Saunders left the home and went to a nearby store and purchased a set of pliers to assist Sinclair with removing the bullets from his body.

When Saunders arrived back at her residence, Parma police officers were already surrounding her house and had cause to believe Sinclair was inside her home. Police say Saunders lied to officers and investigators at the scene, indicating that she had not seen Sinclair the entire day and did not know his whereabouts.

Police say Saunders’ actions not only created a substantial risk to the safety of the officers at the scene, who were attempting to apprehend Sinclair, but she endangered local residents and the entire community.

Saunders will appear in Parma Municipal Court on Monday.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.