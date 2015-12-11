Ohio State hires Schiano as defensive coordinator

By RALPH D. RUSSO

Ohio State hired former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Rutgers coach Greg Schiano as co-defensive coordinator on Friday.

Schiano has been out of coaching the past two seasons since being fired by Tampa Bay. He spent two seasons with the Bucs, going 11-21.

Before that he led a massive rebuild at Rutgers, taking one of the worst programs in major college football and turning it into a consistent winner. From 2001-11, the Scarlet Knights went 68-67 under Schiano, going to bowl games in six of their last seven seasons.

Schiano will replace Chris Ash, who left Ohio State to become head coach of Rutgers. Ash spent two years in Columbus working as co-coordinator with Luke Fickell.

Schiano was in the mix for recent vacancies filled at Miami and South Carolina.

