Statewide Alert cancelled after missing 83-year-old man returns

Statewide Alert cancelled after missing 83-year-old man returns home

Donald Davis (Source: Ohio Attorney General) Donald Davis (Source: Ohio Attorney General)
KENT, OH (WOIO) -

A statewide Missing Adult Alert issued by the Brimfield Police Department has been cancelled after an elderly man was found safe.

Police say Donald Davis was reported missing after he left his Kent residence on state Route 43 around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Around 4:30 p.m., the alert was cancelled after police say Davis returned home. 

