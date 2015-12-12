West side communities enjoy Cops and Kids event

Police Officers representing FOP Lodge 25 banned together to make the holiday season a little brighter for children from several west side communities.

More than 100 children spent Saturday morning at the Walmart store in North Olmsted shopping, courtesy of officers from a host of police departments.

Area police departments with officers participating include North Olmsted, Bay Village, Fairview Park, Rocky River, Westlake, Lakewood, Olmsted Falls, Olmsted Township, Avon Lake, Avon, North Ridgeville, Sheffield Lake, Sheffield Village, the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department and the Cleveland Metroparks Rangers, as well as some state and federal law enforcement agencies.

All of the law enforcement agencies involved say they felt it was important to participate in the program as another means of working to improve the quality of life throughout their communities.

The group met at the North Olmsted High School and the police procession headed to the Walmart to shop from 9:30-11:00 a.m.

Afterwards the children and officers traveled back to the high school to enjoy a pizza party.

