Elderly pedestrians struck by vehicle, critically injured

The Macedonia Police Department is currently investigating a Saturday morning accident that occurred at the intersection of Waters and State Route 82.

It happened just before 10:30 a.m., as two pedestrians, a 79-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman were crossing the street.

Authorities say the couple was inside the crosswalk when they was hit by a Nissan Murano driven by a 65-year-old woman.

The victims were transported by the Macedonia Fire Department to MetroHealth Medical Center with critical injuries.

There are no more details available at this time.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.