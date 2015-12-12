Juvenile struck on Cleveland's west side

Cleveland Police say a juvenile was struck by a vehicle near West 98th Street and Almira Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

A witness at the scene said the driver was heading southbound on West 98th, while the child was traveling westbound on Almira. According to the witness, the driver had a green light and it appeared the child didn't have properly functioning brakes on the bike.

While police say it was not fatal, it is unknown what injuries the victim suffered.

Few details are available at this time. Check back for updates on this developing story.

