West 73rd Street extension opens link to Lake Erie

After more than two years of work, the Ohio Department of Transportation, city of Cleveland and others opened the new West 73rd Street extension on the city's near west side Saturday.

According to ODOT, the $24 million project extends West 73rd Street under the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks, along the Cleveland Memorial Shoreway to connect with existing access to Edgewater Park in Cleveland. It is part of the $95 million, three-phase Lakefront West Project.

“This project is a tremendous asset to the community and provides much needed additional access to northeast Ohio’s greatest asset -- Lake Erie,” said ODOT’s deputy director for northeast Ohio, Myron Pakush. “We are proud to have partnered with the city of Cleveland on this project and are grateful for the support and patience of the community.”

Along with a new roadway to carry cars, ODOT says the project also includes new bike facilities, lighting, landscaping and more.

ODOT says about 200 people worked on the extension project, which included removal of more than 9,000 tons of solid waste, placement of 288 truckloads of concrete, relocation of numerous utilities, and nearly 1.5 million pounds of reinforcing and structural steel.

“The greatest cities in the world take advantage of their waterfront. For decades and generations, Cleveland has turned its back to the lakefront and now, finally, as a community, we’ve woken up,” said Cleveland City Councilman Matt Zone. “This project will create new connections between the Gordon Square neighborhood and our greatest natural resource -- Lake Erie, bringing public spaces and pedestrian walkways that will benefit current and future generations.”

