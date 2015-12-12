Thousands of wreaths placed at graves to honor veterans

The event is made possible through donations and sponsors. (Source: Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery Facebook Page)

The wreath-laying ceremony takes place every year at cemeteries around the country. (Source: Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery Facebook Page)

Saturday was National Wreaths across America Day. To honor the cause, Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery held a wreath-laying ceremony to remember our veterans.

The Civil Air Patrol, veterans service organizations and families coordinated the event to honor veterans of each military branch, the Merchant Marine, as well as Prisoners of War and those still Missing in Action. Hundreds of volunteers walked around the cemetery, placing a wreath at each headstone.

In 1992, the Worcester Wreath Company began donating holiday wreaths in tribute to veterans laid to rest at VA's national and state cemeteries. Since then, the organization has donated thousands of wreaths for gravesites nationwide, including at Arlington National Cemetery. In 2007, the Worcester family, along with veterans and other groups who had helped establish the annual wreath ceremony, formed the nonprofit organization Wreaths across America.

Events are made possible by thousands of volunteers who organize local ceremonies, raise funds to sponsor wreaths, and take the time to participate. The cost of the programs is paid by individual wreath sponsors, corporate donors and volunteer professional truck drivers.

Learn more about Wreaths across America and how you can help support the cause.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.