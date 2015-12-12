Police: Suspect robbed Chinese restaurant at gunpoint

A man has been charged after Avon Lake Police say he robbed a local restaurant with a pellet gun on Friday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., police responded to a report of an aggravated robbery at the China King restaurant on Lear Road. Witnesses told police a man entered the restaurant, brandished a gun, and demanded money from the cash register. Then he fled.

Interviews with several witnesses, along with video surveillance footage, led officers to nearby housing complex, Maximum Independent Living. Police say they found the robbery suspect hiding there and arrested him without incident.

According to police, money believed to be from the restaurant, along with a pellet gun, were recovered at the arrest location.

Christopher Godzich, 35, of Sheffield Lake, was charged with aggravated robbery. He remains at the Lorain County Jail awaiting his court appearance at the Avon Lake Municipal Court, set for Tuesday.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.