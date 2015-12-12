Driver wanted after jogger struck in Green

Authorities say the hit-skip happened on SR 619 near Mayfair Road. (Source: Google Maps)

The Summit County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding the driver responsible for a hit-skip on Saturday morning.

The sheriff's office says around 9:30 a.m., a 36-year-old Green woman was struck by a vehicle while she was jogging on state Route 619 near Mayfair Road.

The victim was transported to Akron General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is no description of the suspect’s vehicle available at this time, but the vehicle’s mirror was found at the scene.

Anyone with more information regarding the accident is urged to call the sheriff's office at (330) 643-2181.

