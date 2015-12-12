Ohioans enjoy unusual December warmth

There's no business like "snow" business, but this unseasonably warm weather means some winter businesses are feeling a financial freeze.

Constantino's Market was busy on Friday as mild temps continue this December. (Source: WOIO)

Constantino's Market was busy on Friday as mild temps continue this December. (Source: WOIO)

Although the water was still chilly, many took advantage of being able to go out on Lake Erie. (Source: WOIO)

Many people enjoying Edgewater Park, like this jogger, were wearing shorts. (Source: WOIO)

Record-breaking warm temperatures sent Clevelanders outdoors on Saturday.

Instead of running around packed malls, many on the northern coast headed to the beach at Edgewater Park.

"It's awesome!" said Angela Reed, a Lakewood resident.

Reed couldn’t resist doing what others do in the summer: taking off her shoes and dipping her feet in the water.

"It's somewhat refreshing, pretty icy though," she said.

Edgewater was packed full of visitors, as were other outdoor venues, like the farmers' market at Shaker Square. It’s where Julie Lum took her baby, Maddie, out for a stroll in the sun.

It’s something the new mom never imagined she would do in the middle of December.

"It's unusual, almost 70-degree weather," said Lum.

But while just about everyone enjoyed the warm, beautiful day, some wondered how is it possible?

"I must say, I am worried about global warming, but I love the weather," said Lois Romanoff.

While some sported their shorts and T-shirts, others bundled up. Still, hardly anyone seemed to be bothered by holding their coats, instead of wearing them on a record-breaking December day in Cleveland.

