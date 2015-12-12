Driver injured, passenger dies after fiery Portage County crash

The OSHP is investigating a deadly, single-vehicle crash that happened early Saturday morning in Portage County. (Source: WOIO)

The Ravenna Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that occurred on state Route 5, just a half mile north of Cable Line Road in Paris Township.

The OSHP says around 2:40 a.m. Saturday, a Nissan Titan was speeding northbound on SR 5, when it went off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree, ejecting the driver. The vehicle then caught fire, which killed the passenger trapped inside.

According to the OSHP, the driver was injured, but the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene by the Portage County Coroner's Office.

The names of the victims are being withheld pending notification to family.

The crash remains under investigation, but the OSHP believes alcohol or drugs were possible contributing factors in the crash.

