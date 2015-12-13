Man, 51, dies after being hit by 2 cars in North Ridgeville

A 51-year-old Cleveland man was struck and killed as he was attempting to cross Lorain Road west of Lear Nagle Road on Saturday.

The North Ridgeville Police Department says the man was hit by two vehicles near a gas station just before 9:15 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The victim has not yet been identified. The crash is still under investigation.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.