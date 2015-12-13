Dad poses as life-size elf on the shelf

Family creates epic life size Elf on the Shelf pictures.

Meet FLE (pronounced “flee”), the mischievous human-size elf. Megan and Joe Wynberg decided to go big or go home with their Elf in these delightful pictures. Every night Joe Wynberg poses as Fle in various places in and out of the family's home.

So we finally caved and decided to do the "Elf on the Shelf" thing. The kids are going to be so surprised! We named our elf FLE and he will be in some pretty precarious spots over the next 24 days! Enjoy.

You can check out more of FLE's nightly shenanigans on the Wynberg's Facebook page here, or on Twitter here.

