Browns end losing streak with 24-10 win over 49ers

The 49ers score in final minutes of the game, but the ending result remains the same, Browns snap their seven game losing streak with 24-10 win.

In the fourth quarter, the 49ers go for it one 4th down, but fail to convert and turn the ball over on downs, Browns get the ball back under six minutes left in the game.

Crowell adds to his already huge day, scoring his second touchdown of the game on the 3 yard touchdown. Browns now up 24-3

After three quarters the Browns lead 17-3 and Brian Hartline has more yards than the 49ers offense. Hartline has 99 yards to the 49ers 84 yards.

Seconds before the end of the third quarters, Manziel finds Gary Barnidge for a 2 yard touchdown, Browns go up 17-3.

On the 49ers opening drive in the second half, they would again punt for the fifth time in the game

The Browns lead the 49ers 10-3 at halftime.

The 49ers offensive continues to struggle, they would punt following the turnover.

Johnny Manziel would be intercepted with under two minutes left in the half.

Manziel would gets sacked in the endzone for a safety, but a facemask penalty would take that away and give the Browns a first down.

The 49ers finally get on the board, Phil Dawson connects on 44 yard field goal, Browns lead 10-3.

The Browns would go on a 10 play drive that ends in a successful field goal by Travis Coons, this from 26 yards out. Browns extend their lead 10-0.

The 49ers could not capitalize on the turnover, Nate Orchard sacked Blaine Gabbert on 4th down, turnover on downs.

End of 1st quarter, Browns lead the 49ers 7-0.

The following Browns possession, Glen Winston would cough up the ball on his first carry as a Brown. The 49ers take over with less than two minutes left in the first half.

Five plays later, Crowell would punch it in from one yard out to give the Browns a 7-0 lead.

Isaiah Crowell would run it up the gut for a gain of 50 yards on the first play following the 49ers punt.

The 49ers would go 3 and out for their first offensive series.

Johnny Manziel orchestrated a 12 play, 56 yard drive, but stalled after he overthrew Duke Johnson on third down. Travis Coons' 42-yard field goal would be blocked.

The 49ers win the toss, the Browns will receive.

The Cleveland Browns are looking to snap a seven game losing streak on Sunday when the San Francisco 49ers come to town.

