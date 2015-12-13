Golf courses cash in on summer-like temps

Golfers take up all the golf carts at Little Mountain Country Club (Source: WOIO)

At the Little Mountain Country Club in Painesville, the weather has been so nice that the club's "closed" sign keeps coming down.

Sunday, they were so busy, they had to turn away some walk-up golfers.

"This would probably be a normal summer weekend. This is what we probably get," said Tomas Tarantino who helps manage the country club.

Golfers like Mike Pereksta of Twinsburg are excited to get one more game in before the colder weather and eventually the snow hit.

"I can't complain. I'm on this side of the grass, and it's Christmas time, and I'm going to go play golf,” Pereksta said.

It's hard for anyone to remember a December like this before, especially so close to Christmas.

According to Cleveland 19 Meteorologist Jon Loufman, our normal temperature for this time of the year is 39 degrees.

"I remember last year, which was nothing close to what we have now," Tarantino said.

Last winter hung around so long that the summer didn’t seem to really start until July. So this is a little bit of financial payback for Little Mountain Country Club.

One thing is for sure: no one here is "teed off" about it.

"To see these people coming out in shorts and short sleeve shirts, this is a bonus for everybody! My God, if it stays like the I'll be happy," said Tarantino with a huge smile.

