Accused shoplifter hits officer with vehicle in dramatic getaway

An Akron woman is charged after Tallmadge Police say she hit an officer with her vehicle outside a grocery store.

Saturday night around 7:30 p.m., Tallmadge Police say 47-year-old Yolanda T. DeBruce took a cart full of groceries from a store without paying.

An officer confronted DeBruce in the parking lot, where police say she struck the officer with her vehicle while trying to get away.

The officer fired one shot at DeBruce, hitting her vehicle.

After a chase from Tallmadge into Akron, police stopped and arrested DeBruce on Davis Street.

She is charged with aggravated robbery and felonious assault on a police officer.

The Tallmadge officer, a ten-year veteran, was not seriously hurt in the incident.

DeBruce is due in Stow Municipal Court on Monday.

