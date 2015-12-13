Harry Boomer and Laura DeMaria emcee the annual Jingle Bell Walk/Run for Arthritis (Source: WOIO)

Racers of all ages took part in the annual 5k (Source: WOIO)

Racers dressed in festive gear for the Jingle Bell Walk/Run (Source: WOIO)

The weather could not have been much better for the annual Jingle Bell Run/Walk for Arthritis 5k Sunday.

The race is the Arthritis Foundation's yearly holiday-themed event that raises money to fight and cure arthritis.

THANK YOU everyone that came out for the 4th annual #cleveland #jinglebellrun save the date for next year! #runcle pic.twitter.com/ZAVX5rjQz7 — Jingle Bell Run CLE (@JingleBellCLE) December 13, 2015

Walkers and runners dressed in their most festive holiday gear for the event at Legacy Village.

Cleveland 19's Harry Boomer and Laura DeMaria served as celebrity emcees for the big race.

Arthritis is the number one cause of disability in America, affecting more than 50 million people. That's about one in five adults.

In northeast Ohio, nearly 1.3 million people of all ages have been diagnosed with arthritis.

