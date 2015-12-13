Johnny B. Good: Manziel leads Browns over 49ers 24-10

By TOM WITHERS

CLEVELAND (AP) - Johnny Manziel shook off a first-half interception and sideline meltdown by throwing a touchdown pass in his first start since being benched for off-field antics and the Cleveland Browns snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 24-10 win Sunday over the San Francisco 49ers.

Manziel passed for 270 yards, delivering a quality performance the Browns (3-10) desperately needed. He tossed a 2-yard TD pass to Gary Barnidge late in the third quarter as the Browns won for the first time since Oct. 11 and took some pressure off coach Mike Pettine.

Just before halftime, Manziel threw a pick and followed it with an angry outburst on the bench.

Isaiah Crowell rushed for 145 yards and had two short TD runs for Cleveland.

The 49ers (4-9) allowed nine sacks and managed just 127 yards on offense before a 94-yard drive in garbage time.

