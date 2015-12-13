Man who lights home for deceased wife, gets cords cut 4 times

Some real Christmas Grinches are on the prowl in Lake County.

Willowick Police say vandals have cut the cords on Christmas lights across one community.

One victim, Ivan, told Cleveland 19 that his house, which is decorated with hundreds of lights, has been hit four times in the past two weeks.

Ivan says the vandals maliciously cut the wires in different places, making it difficult to piece them back together and repair.

"There were 13 snips all over the yard. It took me almost all day to repair them. It took me all day to figure out where the wires went back together at," Ivan said.

Christmas lights have a special meaning for Ivan. He decorated his house for 20 years, but stopped after his wife became ill and passed away.

"She always liked lights and that's why I started. This will be the eighth Christmas without her so I figured I'd do a good job in remembrance of her," Ivan said.

Police say the vandals have also damaged displays on East 326th Street and Cresthaven Drive in Willowick.

Ivan says he has no idea why the vandals would target him, or what their motives are, but he says if they're trying to steal his Christmas joy it won't be easy.

"I was going to quit after the third time, and I was going to quit after the fourth time, but I said heck. If they do it again I'll just fix it."

