Dec. 14: Busiest shipping day of the year

USPS says they will deliver 15.5 billion items during the holidays. (Source: WOIO)

Expect delays at the post office today. Monday December 14th is the busiest shipping day of the year.

It's a record year for shipping carriers. Business is up ten percent compared to last year.

The U.S. Post Office expects to ship 15.5 billion letters and flat packages and another 600 million packages during this holiday season.

Here's advice from the UPS Shop for your holiday packages:

Take batteries out of items before shipping

Use new boxes, not old or gift boxes to ship

Do not wrap packages

Make sure sender and recipients addresses are visible on the inside and outside of package

Use packing tape on all seams

If you're a procrastinator, here are some shipping deadlines to keep in mind. If you need your package to arrive by Christmas, December 25:

December 15, cut-off date for standard delivery services

December 19, cut-off date for three-day shipping

December 22 & 23, cut-off date for two-day or next day shipping

December 25, same day shipping offered by FedEx only

