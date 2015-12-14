Planned Parenthood probe prompts legislation from Ohio GOP

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Majority Republicans in the Ohio House plan to unveil new legislation following the state attorney general's investigation into Planned Parenthood facilities.

Attorney General Mike DeWine says his office found no evidence that Planned Parenthood made money from aborted fetuses, but his report instead criticized Planned Parenthood facilities for disposing of fetal remains in landfills.

Planned Parenthood has called the report "inflammatory." The group says it follows Ohio law and uses the same practices as hospitals and other facilities, which generally contract with companies to dispose of medical waste.

Republican lawmakers were slated to announce their new legislation Monday at a news conference at the Statehouse in Columbus.

Planned Parenthood filed suit Sunday against the state's health director, accusing him of changing the interpretation of a state fetal tissue disposal rule.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.