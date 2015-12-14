$5K bond for JCU employee accused of stealing gems from museum - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

$5K bond for JCU employee accused of stealing gems from museum

Hans T. Wrage arraigned in court on theft charges. (Source: WOIO) Hans T. Wrage arraigned in court on theft charges. (Source: WOIO)
Hans T. Wrage arrested in connection with museum theft. (Source: University Circle Police) Hans T. Wrage arrested in connection with museum theft. (Source: University Circle Police)
Bond was set at $5,000 for a John Carroll University employee charged with stealing jewels from the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.

University Police arrested Hans T. Wrage on Friday. 

Officers were called to the museum on Dec. 3. According to the police report, someone shattered a showcase window in the Jeptha Homer Wade II (Gems & Jewels) section of the museum and took several sapphires valued at around $81,000.

Wrage was allegedly captured on surveillance video and identified.

Police say the jewels have yet to be recovered.

The 36-year-old was placed on administrative leave from the university after his arrest. His next court date has not been set.

