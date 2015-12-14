Parma woman accused of helping deadly robbery suspect

Parma Police have arrested and charged a 21-year-old man in connection with Saturday's fatal armed robbery at the Sunoco gas station on Pearl Road.

The suspect in a deadly gas station shooting appeared in a courtroom Wednesday to answer to aggravated murder charges.

A second person has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery and shooting at the Parma Sunoco gas station that killed the owner.

The deadly robbery and shooting happened at the Sunoco gas station on Pearl Road. (Source: WOIO)

A woman arrested Friday for helping a man accused in a deadly gas station robbery appeared in court to answer to obstruction of justice charges.

Parma Police accuse 38-year-old Christine Saunders, of Parma, of assisting 21-year-old Logan Sinclair.

Saunders pleaded not guilty and bond was set at $10,000.

Sinclair is charged with robbing and killing Parma Sunoco gas station owner Robert Sposit on Nov. 28. Police say Sinclair was bleeding from gunshot wounds when he went to Saunders' home after the shooting.

Instead of calling police, they say Saunders went to buy some pliers to help Sinclair get the bullets out of his body.

Her case will now go to the grand jury.

