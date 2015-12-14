Cedar Point owner lays out plan to increase revenue, build digital attractions

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - The head of one of the nation's biggest amusement park chains says Ohio-based Cedar Fair Entertainment is working on new ideas to bring more money into the company.



Cedar Fair Chief Executive Matt Ouimet told investors this past week that technology will play a big role in increasing revenue.



The Blade newspaper in Toledo reports that the strategies include offering electronic photo packages and building new interactive computer-aided rides.



Ouimet says the company that owns both Cedar Point and Kings Island amusement parks in Ohio is working with game maker Electronic Arts Inc. to build two digital attractions.



Those first interactive rides will open next year at Great America in Santa Clara, Calif., and Carowinds near Charlotte, N.C.



