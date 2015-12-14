Makeover Monday goes to the dogs

This week's Makeover Monday has gone to the dogs.

How about a mud bath? A paw-da-cure or a massage?

Yes -- a pawdacure!

The Barkley Hotel and Pet Spa has everything Fido needs and everything that Fido wants.

The unique award-winning 24-hour care boarding and spa facility first existed solely in Cleveland.

There are suites of all price ranges for your pet, the highest level is the executive suite. Inside there’s a queen sized bed and even a flat screen HDTV for your pet to watch his or hers favorite shows.

Dogs can enjoy the company of others in doggy daycare or get a bed time story.

There’s also a pool, designed with your pooch in mind.

“I had to board my babies, these were my children, so I looked in LA,” said The Barkley owner Howard Perlmuter. “I needed a place to house my animals and there was nothing.”

Perlmuter opened the first location in 2005 in Cleveland and then branched out to LA, and now there are plans to expand.

“We are now opening two locations in Mumbai, India,” added Perlmuter.

There are talks of opening a new location in Cleveland, as of right now though it’s a dog gone good idea that’s not finalized.

