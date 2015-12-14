PHOTOS: Wadsworth police working to identify man who robbed bank

Wadsworth police need the public's help identifying a bank robbery suspect.

A man was seen entering the Huntington Bank inside Giant Eagle at 825 Ambassador Dr., just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

The suspect was described as a white male, 5’11” tall, medium-build and appeared to be in his late twenties. He was wearing a light colored t-shirt, a dark hooded sweatshirt, brown shoes, blue jeans, a black baseball style cap with the Oakland Raiders insignia and black sunglasses with gold rims. The suspect’s reddish/brown hair was possibly cut in a Mohawk style and he had thin facial hair.

It's unclear how much money he got away with.

If you know who this is please call (330) 334-1511. Anonymous information can be left in a voice mail box at (330) 335-2769.

