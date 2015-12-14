Jill Scott cancels Cleveland show due to flu

Playhouse Square received notice around noon Monday that vocalist Jill Scott will not be able to perform her Playhouse Square show Monday night due to contracting the flu. She was scheduled to appear at Dec. 14., 7:30 p.m. at the Connor Palace.

No rescheduled date is available to Playhouse Square at this time, although efforts will be made to rebook her in 2016.

Playhouse Square Return Policy:

Tickets will be returned and refunded for window, phone, and web sales. Credit card refunds will appear within 7-10 days after the date of cancellation. Patrons who purchased tickets with cash will be issued a check within 2 weeks after the refund has been processed. Guests will receive a full refund. Patrons will be contacted via phone by Ticket Services and via Email to inform them of the cancelled show.

