Housing investigation results in kiddie porn charges against landlord

In August, Alex Hoffman, the owner of an apartment building in Maple Heights, was indicted for accepting a $500 a month voucher from Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority to pay the rent for a homeless veteran named Michael Bell.

A CMHA police investigation had found that after only a few months, Hoffman told Bell that he had lost his voucher and kicked Bell out of the apartment.

It was all a lie.

Hoffman was still getting the money.

Hoffman then rented the apartment to someone else at $550 a month.

As part of the CMHA investigation, Hoffman's computer was searched for financial data regarding the double rents being collected.

Investigators found something else: child porn.

As a result of the investigation, Hoffman is now charged with seven counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor.

Hoffman has been arraigned on the sex charges and is free on a $5,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing, which could mean either more charges or more indictments.

