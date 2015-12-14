Man dies after husband and wife hit in crosswalk - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Man dies after husband and wife hit in crosswalk

MACEDONIA, OH (WOIO) -

A 79-year-old Fairview Park man has died after being struck by a car while crossing the street.

Police say the victim was in a crosswalk when he was hit.

The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Route 82 and Waters Drive in Macedonia.

Lawrence Hain and his 72-year-old wife were both hit. Hain's wife remains in critical condition at Metro.

The driver is a 65-year-old woman. She was driving a Nissan Murano. She stopped after the accident and is cooperating with police. The accident remains under investigation.

