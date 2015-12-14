Warm December leads to late autumn blooms

There are some products that will help your plants. (Source: WOIO)

60 degree temperatures in the middle of December are a little confusing for people, and plants are no different.

Buds on some plants, like Rhododendrons are swelling like they're going to bloom. It's not unusual to see Daffodil bulbs poking through the ground.

Bonnie Zergott of Zergott Landscaping and Garden Center in North Olmsted is now being asked by worried customers, what can we do to protect our plants?

You can start by making sure everything is watered well.

"The evergreens, where you have the wide branches and their roots would be say where my feet would be, that water is not getting to those trees. It needs to have substantial water, so that it can store it now so that early next spring when it needs it, it can have the water available to it," described Zergott.

There is one product that may save some of your plants through the freezes and thaws. It's called "Wilt Pruf."

"You can spray this, and you have to spray it on the top of the foliage as well as the underneath in order to hold in the moisture," Zergott said.

Make sure your lawn is cut short.

"Depending on when you cut it last, you might want to go ahead and give it another quick cut now, and the reason behind that is because snow mold can grow once the snow starts coming down, and you have the weight of the snow on the lawn, snow mold can occur," Zergott added.

Consider sprinkling something called "Infuse" on top of your grass.

"You could do that with a spreader, and that would help warrant off the snow mold and keep it at bay," Zergott said.

The truth is there is only so much we can do to ward off the effects of this warm holiday season on our plants.

"Enjoy the weather that you can. See what mother nature brings us next spring, and let's hope for some flowers," Zergott said.

