FOW: Savonte Huffman wanted for murder

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Savonte Huffman.

Huffman, 21, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals and the Cleveland Police for aggravated murder.

Huffman is accused of shooting a man outside a store at 6505 Fleet Avenue on July 22, 2015.

Police say after the victim fell from the first shot, Huffman stood over the man firing several more times executing him in front of his young child.

Huffman is a black male standing approximately 5'04" and weighing 105 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Huffman is believed to be hiding somewhere in Cleveland.

If you have any information in reference to Savonte Huffman, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411).

Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

