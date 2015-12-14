Browns Monday: Mike Pettine conference call

Cleveland Browns head coach Mike Pettine talked a little bit about Terrelle Pryor and how he is coming along, also gave an update on pro bowl cornerback Joe Haden, who has missed several games due to a concussion.

“He did his job. The big thing is he knew where to line up and he knew what his job was. With Hartline being down, I can see his role expanding. He probably played more than maybe the original plan because of Brian’s injury. He is a guy that has a skillset that hopefully we can take advantage of. Over these last three weeks, I look forward to the opportunity of him getting out there even more," Pettine said on Monday. Brian Hartline will undergo surgery to repair a broken collarbone he suffered from on Sunday.

“Still remains to be seen. I think Joe is as frustrated as anybody else. The video, I don’t think that’s recent from what I’m told. I just know he’s close, and we’ll see how it plays out. Like I said, I know he’s very frustrated, wants to be out there with his teammates," Pettine said on Joe Haden, who has missed seven games this season due to a concussion.

Pettine and the Browns snapped a seven game losing streak on Sunday when they defeated the San Francisco 49ers 24-10.

Next up for the Browns is the defending NFC Champions, Seattle Seahawks.

