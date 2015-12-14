Browns place Joe Haden on IR, done for year

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Cleveland Browns have placed Pro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden on injured reserve and will miss the remaining three games.

“This has been an extremely difficult season for me personally,” Haden said. “It’s upsetting that my year has ended this way. I really want to be out there with my teammates trying to help finish this season strong and on a positive note. We’ve all learned how important it is to be very thorough with concussions and I appreciate the care the Browns have provided for me. Although, I haven’t been able to clear protocol the specialist I have met with have told me they expect a full recovery. I’m looking forward that, returning to form, having a good offseason and an even better 2016 season.”

Haden has missed seven games due to a concussion. He had 22 tackles and two passes defended in the 2015 season.

"Still remains to be seen. I think Joe is as frustrated as anybody else. The video, I don’t think that’s recent from what I’m told. I just know he’s close, and we’ll see how it plays out. Like I said, I know he’s very frustrated, wants to be out there with his teammates," Browns head coach Mike Pettine said on a conference call on Monday.

In addition, the the Browns fill his roster spot by claiming OL Kaleb Johnson from the Baltimore Ravens.

