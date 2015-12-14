Paralyzed woman's car crushed by city of Cleveland

A Cleveland single mother's life changed after she became paralyzed from a gas station shooting in July.

Shannon Richmond's Dodge Nitro was sold for scrap while she was in a coma (Source: Shannon Richmond)

A local mother who was left paralyzed after a shooting last summer now has a new problem.

The Cleveland impound lot got rid of her car when she was in the hospital and Cleveland 19 is helping her get answers.

Shannon Richmond says life is different now that she's confined to a wheelchair.

"I've lost everything because I've been in the hospital for the last four months," she said.

Shannon was shot in a drive-by at the Gas Way near West 105th and Jasper in Cleveland. She says she'll never forget that night.

"The next thing we hear bullets so I d ropped to the ground and when I d ropped to the ground to avoid getting hit, I had already been hit," Shannon said.

She lay in the hospital for more than four months, 90 percent of that time in a medically-induced coma.

When she woke, Shannon learned that she was paralyzed and had lost everything, including her car.

"While I was in ICU the city impounded/scrapped my almost brand new truck that I still owe $13,000 on," she said.

Shannon says the police kept her 2008 Dodge Nitro in evidence until they didn't need it any longer. They turned it over to the city of Cleveland and that's where things get shady.

"My mom did go three times and they kept saying they didn't know where my truck was. The detective finally called me about a month ago and told me that my truck was scrapped, that's how long it took him to find out," she said.

Here's what city officials sent to Cleveland 19:

"The vehicle hold was released by the 1st District Detective Bureau. Next of kin and the lienholder were notified to retrieve the vehicle. No response from either party. Certified mail notification was sent. Vehicle was severely damaged and determined to be not suitable for Auction. Vehicle was scrapped per the Ohio Revised Code."

But Shannon says she was in the hospital and never received any communications.

"I'm a victim, it's not like I committed a crime and my truck was impounded, it was released to the impound because it was part of an investigation," she said.

Cleveland Police have still not found the person who shot Shannon.

