Search for hit-and-run driver: No tip too small

The sheriff's office says around 9:30 a.m., a woman was struck by a vehicle while she was jogging on SR 619 near Mayfair Road. The victim was transported to Akron General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Scene of hit skip that sent a jogger to the hospital (Source: WOIO)

The husband of a woman hit and seriously injured by a vehicle that left her along the side of a Green road told Cleveland 19 that he does not know how the driver can live with the guilt.

Season Kerman was jogging along Turkeyfoot Lake Road, also called state Route 619, near Mayfair Road on Saturday morning when she was hit by an unknown vehicle that drove off.

A neighbor told Cleveland 19's Dani Carlson that immediately after the incident, Kerman didn't cry, she held her stomach and told good Samaritans about her two children, and said that she didn't want to die.

Kerman was taken to Akron General. Monday, where she was undergoing her second surgery to repair her broken right leg. Her husband, Nicholas Kerman, said that his wife also had a perforated liver.

He said the couple has two kids, ages three and five, and choked up when he spoke to Cleveland 19 about the "what ifs."

"Obviously another foot to the left, a foot to the right - you never know. It's a totally different situation," said Nicholas Kerman. "A lot of things went the right way for us that day."

He said she's getting better, but has a long way to go.

Inspector Bill Holland with the Summit County Sheriff's Department said that they are trying to identify what type of car hit Season.

The impact knocked off the side mirror of the vehicle, which the driver left at the scene.

A police report obtained by Cleveland 19 described the vehicle involved only as a silver Ford.

"The mirror from the car was left at the scene. If you know of someone who lost a mirror on Saturday or some circumstances that might be relevant to the case we encourage them to give us a call," Holland said.

Holland encouraged the driver of the vehicle to surrender to authorities.

"In the past we've had people that, I'm not saying that this is the case, but people that aren't aware that they struck someone. Some people are scared and they leave the scene. It's a very serious situation when you strike a person with your vehicle, the best thing the only thing to do really is to stop and call for help," Holland said.

Holland said that the driver of the vehicle could be facing a variety of charges.

"I don't know how you live with yourself, honest to God, I have no idea how you would go on throughout your day. Like my wife said yesterday you could have stopped to help. You had that option. You could have stopped to do the right thing - you chose not to," said Nicholas Kerman.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact that Summit County Sheriff's office at (330) 643-2181.

