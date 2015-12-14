Man confesses to inappropriate relationship with missing teen

Zach Ramsey told our Scott Taylor he had an inappropriate relationship with missing teen (Source: WOIO)

We've discovered a disturbing relationship that occurred inside the home of a 15-year-old Brooklyn girl before she went missing last month.

After a 23-day nationwide search, which included a mention by actor Nicolas Cage and CNN's Nancy Grace, the teen was found in Missouri by the FBI.

A 41-year-old man discovered with her has been arrested.

The teen, who we will no longer identify because of the nature of the crimes against her, told Investigators she was sexually abused and held captive by the man.

Now, 23-year-old Zach Ramsey from Cleveland is confessing to our Scott Taylor that he had a previous sexual relationship with the teen before she vanished.

"Me and (teen), we did have a relationship at one point but it was very brief. I realized I was too old and I was doing something wrong so I just basically ended it, so it was just wrong so I stopped," Zach said.

Zach Ramsey is the son of Britt Ramsey who is the fiancé of the teen's mother.

"I was glad she was found. I didn't want anything bad to happen to her," Zach said.

Sources tell Cleveland 19 that the police informed the missing teen's family about the consensual but illegal sexual relationship with Zach Ramsey and the teen after detectives discovered their relationship through a picture of the two kissing on Facebook.

In Ohio, the age of consent is 16. If you engage in sexual activity with someone younger, you can be charged with numerous crimes.

If convicted you could spend up to 50 years in prison and have to register as a sex offender.

"So you had a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old?" our Scott Taylor asked Zach.

"Yes, sir. Yes, sir," Zach answered.

"And you knew going into it that it was wrong?" Scott Taylor asked.

"Yes, sir. I wasn't thinking at first and it's what made me stop," Zach answered.

When she went missing, Zach offered to help find the teen and says he had nothing to do with her disappearance.

"I was helping my dad to see what I could do to help find her and soon after my dad found out that me and her had a relationship it just went down south from there," Zach said.

Cleveland 19 contacted the Brooklyn Police Department about Zach Ramsey's video confession.

Police Chief Scott Mielke says the case is still under investigation.

Ramsey has not been arrested and no criminal charges have been filed.

Chief Mielke says they are waiting to speak with the 15-year-old again, as well as other agencies that are involved.

"I shouldn't have done it. It was a stupid decision and it should not have happened in the first place," Zach said.

