Going overboard on Christmas lights never looked so good

Going overboard on Christmas lights has never looked better.

There is a spectacular sight on Crown Pointe Parkway in Strongsville. It's not one house or even two that's lit up. It's an entire block.

Helen Wilhelm and her neighbors have been creating this winter wonderland for 14 years.

"Saturday, I can't tell you how many people were here. It was a beautiful night," Wilhelm said.

If you take a closer look there are some homes with the lights out. And in this neighborhood that's okay, too.

"You do it if you want to do it and if you don't want to do it you don't have to do it," Wilhelm said.

Whether you drive by or walk through, deciding which part is your favorite can be tough.

The weather is so nice that it feels like Halloween even though the calendar says December.

Walking through here makes your hope for a white Christmas.

