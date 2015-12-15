Charter schools review panel in Ohio set to give report

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An independent panel that's been examining Ohio's troubled evaluation system for charter school sponsors is ready to give its recommendations.

The Ohio Board of Education hears from the group at its monthly meeting Tuesday.

State Superintendent Richard Ross appointed the three-member advisory panel in August after the state education department's oversight office for charter schools came under fire. Ross said the independent panel would help create a system that evaluates charter school sponsors fairly while adhering to complex legal requirements.

Community school sponsor evaluations are supposed to reflect academic performance of students in all single sponsors' schools, adherence to quality education practices and compliance with state laws and rules.

The panel includes Perrysburg Exempted Village Schools Superintendent Thomas Hosler, Canfield accountant Phillip Dennison and Columbus attorney Mark Hatcher.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.