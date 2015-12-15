RNC incentives for downtown CLE residents

The Flats at East Bank Apartments is providing a unique incentive for new residents during the Republican National Convention, which comes to Cleveland in July 2016. For a limited time, each new resident that signs a lease will receive an all-expense paid vacation (up to $5,000) in exchange for the use of their apartment during the RNC.

"Flats at East Bank is a dynamic new living experience right on the waterfront and we wanted to provide a way for new residents to take advantage of a special opportunity during the RNC," said Scott Wolstein, developer and partner of The Wolstein Group. "We are happy to be able to provide such an exceptional benefit to those leasing in downtown Cleveland."

Flats at East Bank Apartments will handle all the marketing and leasing for the convention attendees. Those residents who choose to participate will be able to enjoy an all-expense paid vacation plus the convenience of apartment management handling all subleasing logistics.

Flats at East Bank Apartments' residents have the luxury of best-in-class amenities and cutting-edge customer service. Not only is it the only neighborhood that enjoys gorgeous waterfront views of the Cuyahoga, but residents can also take advantage of a private balcony, outdoor green spaces with grills and a fire pit, 24/7 concierge services, full-service valet parking, a year free membership to EB Fitness and exclusive access to the pool at FWD Night Club in the summer.

Best of all, residents get to be part of the hottest new dining and entertainment destination in Cleveland with fabulous restaurants, craft cocktails and memorable experiences just steps away.

Please contact the management office at 216.438.2242 with any questions and to secure this special incentive while it's still available.

For more details, floor plans and amenities for Flats at East Bank Apartments, visit www.flatsateastbank.com or get updates on social media via Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

