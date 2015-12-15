West side fire shuts down road, 2 injured

Cleveland fire was called out to the 3500 block of Behrwald Ave. around 4:45 Tuesday morning for a fire at a duplex.

Two people were transported from the west side home to Metro. Both are listed as stable.

The fire also caused crews to shut down Behrwald at State Road for a short time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

