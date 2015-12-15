Judge lowers bond for Medina dad accused in daughter's death

A group of Medina and Brunswick parents have planned a Sunday evening vigil to remember 20-month-old Ember Warfel, the child was found dead in her crib in an empty Medina apartment on July 29, 2015

A 35-year-old Medina man accused of keeping his dead one-year-old's body in a crib in his apartment pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity Monday.

The Medina father accused of leaving his dead baby daughter in a crib for a month now faces new charges.

A pre-trial court appearance is expected Monday for a Medina father accused of leaving his dead baby daughter in a crib for a month.

Bond was reduced Tuesday for a man accused of failing to tell authorities his child died and kept her decomposing body in a crib in his Medina apartment.

Medina Municipal Court Judge Christopher Collier lowered the bond for 34-year-old Eric Warfel after his attorneys urged Collier to reduce his $1,000,000 bond set in July. Judge Collier set the new bond at $200,000. He will be released on 10%, but be housed at a mental health facility until trial, which is scheduled to begin January 19, 2016.

Warfel is charged with abuse of a corpse. He was arrested after a cable worker discovered his daughter's body in Warfel's East Reagan Parkway apartment.

Police believe the child is Ember Warfel, who was born on Oct. 24, 2013, but still do not know when or how Ember died.

