Judge lowers bond for Medina dad accused in daughter's death

Warfel's bond lowered to $200,000. (Source: WOIO)
A cable repair worker found the body in a crib at the residence. (Source: WOIO)
Eric Warfel was arrested at Crocker Park hours after the discovery. (Source: Medina County Sheriff's Office)
MEDINA, OH (WOIO) -

Bond was reduced Tuesday for a man accused of failing to tell authorities his child died and kept her decomposing body in a crib in his Medina apartment. 

Medina Municipal Court Judge Christopher Collier lowered the bond for 34-year-old Eric Warfel after his attorneys urged Collier to reduce his $1,000,000 bond set in July. Judge Collier set the new bond at $200,000. He will be released on 10%, but be housed at a mental health facility until trial, which is scheduled to begin January 19, 2016.

Warfel is charged with abuse of a corpse. He was arrested after a cable worker discovered his daughter's body in Warfel's East Reagan Parkway apartment.

Police believe the child is Ember Warfel, who was born on Oct. 24, 2013, but still do not know when or how Ember died.

